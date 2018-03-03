South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming: Australia 112/3 at Lunch, lead by 301 runs

South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: David Warner fell early on Day 3. (Source: Reuters) South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: David Warner fell early on Day 3. (Source: Reuters)

AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 71 – nearly half of South Africa’s tally – in the first innings of the opening Test against Australia at Durban. After two days of play, the advantage in the Test stood firmly in the visitors’ favour as South Africa’s batting collapsed dramatically. Mitchell Starc was the catalyst in ensuring South Africa’s downfall with a fifer to his name. At stumps, South Africa were bowled out for 162 in response to Australia’s 351 to give the Steve Smith-captained side a 189 run lead. Catch live score and updates from South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 from Durban.

The first Test of the South Africa vs Australia series can be followed on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with the coverage on TV beginning from 1.30 PM IST.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score and Live Updates:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd