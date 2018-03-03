South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming: Australia 112/3 at Lunch, lead by 301 runs

AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 71 – nearly half of South Africa’s tally – in the first innings of the opening Test against Australia at Durban. After two days of play, the advantage in the Test stood firmly in the visitors’ favour as South Africa’s batting collapsed dramatically. Mitchell Starc was the catalyst in ensuring South Africa’s downfall with a fifer to his name. At stumps, South Africa were bowled out for 162 in response to Australia’s 351 to give the Steve Smith-captained side a 189 run lead. Catch live score and updates from South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 from Durban.
The first Test of the South Africa vs Australia series can be followed on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with the coverage on TV beginning from 1.30 PM IST.
Australia go into the Lunch break at 112/3 and their lead up to 301 runs. Steve Smith on 16 and Shaun Marsh on 4. Plenty for South Africa to do if they are to get something from here. Looks extremely tight!
Keshav Maharaj once again causing trouble! Beautiful delivery from the South Africa spinner. Bancroft comes down the track to a well flighted delivery. It beats the outside edge on its way and De Kock is quick to take off the bails. Quite out of his crease there Bancroft. Walks for 53 and Australia are 108/3, lead by 297 runs
Tossed up by Maharaj to Khawaja who goes for a reverse sweep. Appeal for a glove behind to Quinton de Kock. Umpire believes it is not out. Faf du Plessis goes for the review. And clearly come off the glove, decision is immediately overturned. Second wicket for South Africa. Australia are 71/2 and the lead is up to 260 runs
Finally a ray of hope for the rainbow nation! Rabada with a short delivery outside off, Warner not getting the timing right on the 148kmph delivery. Drags it to the substitute fielder Willem Mulder at wide mid-on. South Africa finally get a reason to smile but way too early to celebrate. Australia are 56/1
Impressive start to play on Day 3 for Australia. David Warner up to 27 and Cameron Bancroft on 28. Australia are 55/0 and the lead has reached 244 runs
Hello and Good Afternoon for our live coverage on Day 3 of the opening Test between South Africa and Australia. The Test is firmly in Australia's favour with a 189 run lead. It would take something really special from the Proteas to avoid defeat from here. Can things change on Day 3? We will find out in about half hour when play begins.