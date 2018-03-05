David Warner can be a bit of a fool at times, says Graeme Smith

David Warner was involved in a heated exchange with Quinton de Kock on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) David Warner was involved in a heated exchange with Quinton de Kock on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has hit out at David Warner and Nathan Lyon for their excessive celebrations on the fourth day’s play of the first Test in Durban. Smith labelled Warner ‘a fool’ while also saying that Lyon might regret his huge celebration following AB de Villiers’ run out at Kingsmead.

Fourth day’s play in the first Test was full of talking points with the expectedly heated series living up to its billing. De Villiers was run out for a duck in South Africa’s 417-run chase. At close of play, South Africa were 293/9 with Australia needing just one wicket to clinch victory. They did so after 17 minutes on Monday to clinch a 118 run victory.

During de Villiers’ dismissal, instigated by a mix-up with Aiden Markram where Warner threw at the non-striker’s end and Lyon removed the bails, the Aussie vice-captain is reported to have spewed some unceremonious words at the Proteas opener. Lyon, on the other hand, dropped the ball in AB’s direction as he lay on the ground after a desperate dive. He was charged by ICC on Monday where he was fined and handed one demerit point.

“The Aussies were pretty fired up at that time pushing for a victory,” Smith told cricket.com.au in Durban. “But he (Lyon) is an experienced cricketer. I think he’ll probably say it was unnecessary himself. We’ve got used to Davey over the years. I think the less interest you take in him the better. He can be a bit of a fool at times. It’s best just to let him be,” Smith added.

Gilly- Warner crossed many personal boundaries with the South Africans, so we can’t be surprised when there is eventually a reaction. If players are happy to give it,they have to be prepared to take it,too. On both sides!

But agreed not a good look. #SAvsAUS http://t.co/obTo0GO2H8 — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) March 5, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Meanwhile former Australia wicket keeper Adam Gilchrist believed something personal had to have said to get Warner that fired up while also saying that it portrayed a negative image. “Ugly scenes in Durban. Can only assume something very personal has been throw at @davidwarner31 for this type of reaction. Not a good look all round,” tweeted Gilly. In response, Smith said, “Warner crossed many personal boundaries with the South Africans, so we can’t be surprised when there is eventually a reaction. If players are happy to give it,they have to be prepared to take it,too. On both sides! But agreed not a good look.”

Steve Smith lauded Aiden Markram who scored 143 runs to keep South Africa going but fell in the final session of play. “I think everyone that’s played the game has hard moments and that’s what makes the hundred from Markram so special,” Smith said. “He’s had to work, he’s showed great composure, the Aussies were all over him after that run out. Everyone wants to be competitive, people love watching that. I think there’s always a line that you’ve got to be careful you don’t cross.”

