South Africa Twenty20 Global League will keep players in the country, says Faf du Plessis

South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis hoped that the new T20 Global League in South Africa will help keep players in the country.

Present at the launch of the tournament, Du Plessis said, “I spoke about it when the Kolpak thing started happening in South Africa — it was probably important that South Africa looked at different ways to try and keep players in the country.”

He hoped that the players would now not have to go overseas in search of better opportunities. “I think this is a huge step towards that,” the 32-year-old batsman added. “Players don’t have to look outside anymore, from an opportunity point of view and from a financial point of view — they don’t need to go overseas and look for other stuff.”

“This is going to be really important to keeping most of the players in the country.”

Hoping that this will provide the players a chance to focus on domestic cricket, he said, “We’ve always come back from long tours and there was a lot of important cricket coming up so we haven’t always been around to play as much domestic cricket as was needed.”

“For the whole South African team to be available to play in this tournament is the most important thing.”

All eight teams have been assigned a marquee home player and International player. “You are starting to see different T20 leagues taking up different gaps during the year and current international players can’t participate in all of them — it’s just not possible,” said du Plessis.

“What that does is bring in your ex-players, as Brendon (McCullum) talked about, your ‘mercenaries’.

He also said that South Africa is no different to any other place. and that the fans would love to see McCullum, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard along with other players.

