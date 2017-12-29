South Africa tour will be a test for Virat Kohli, says Bishen Singh Bedi

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Source: AP) Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Source: AP)

Former Indian cricket captain Bishen Singh Bedi compared Virat Kohli’s upcoming tour of South Africa to PV Sindhu’s tough challenges and said that the Indian skipper would face real test during his away tour, something the shuttler has been consistently doing for years.

Praising Sindhu, Bedi said that Kohli, unlike the Hyderabadi, will be struggling over the years. Bedi was quoted by PTI as saying, “Sindhu has achieved a lot over the years and I dare Virat Kohli would be struggling.”

Bedi is of the opinion that Kohli will be challenged as he will now face the best in the world, something Sindhu has been consistently doing that for the last few years. “She has been competing with the best of the world, but Kohli will now be competition with the best of world in South Africa. The tour of South Africa will be a test for Kohli,” Bedi added.

Kohli, however, said that the team will not be taking undue pressure of faring well away from home. “For us playing cricket for the country is the most prestigious thing and it is an honour for us to do that. And we know what we want to do as a team. When you do things in conditions that are more challenging, that gives you more job satisfaction that’s for sure. You win any game of cricket anywhere you play well that gives you satisfaction as well,” Kohli said.

Indian cricket team is set to leave for South Africa for a challenging away tour. The Kohli-led unit will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.

