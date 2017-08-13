South Africa tour to take place early next year, confirms BCCI CEO Rahul Johri

Rahul Johri said that India will travel to South Africa at the beginning of next year. Rahul Johri said that India will travel to South Africa at the beginning of next year.

Related News BCCI CEO Rahul Johri slaps notice on MV Sridhar over graft case

India will be travelling to South Africa for a full tour early next year, confirmed BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Sunday after doubts emerged around the tour as Sri Lanka was scheduled to play a return tour in India at the end of this year.

In an interview to PTI, Johri said, “The South Africa tour is on. There is some back and forth on dates, but it will be a full tour and that has been locked in.” India is set to have a long home season as Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be visiting the country for long series.

According to the initial plan, India were supposed to be in Sri Lanka from February to April but requested BCCI to prepone the series as it clashed with the tri-nation Independence Cup. As a result, India’s tour to South Africa, which was set to take place at the end of the year, became uncertain.

Meanwhile, Johri said that steps are being taken for the betterment of women’s cricket in the country. “That (women’s IPL) is for the BCCI general body and the office bearers to decide. We will implement whatever their decision. Last year we did create a separate vertical for women’s cricket and we made Prof. Shetty in-charge for women’s cricket.”

“It was a part of our internal re-organisation and enhanced focus on women’s cricket, and the results are there for everyone to see,” he said. “I was powerless to stop those SGMs. I do attend and will attend SGMs only if they want me to otherwise not.”

“The office bearers and the board secretary run these things. My job is to facilitate what the COA asks and what the office bearers ask. At best, I am a link between the two,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd