There are benefits of a country having a T20 league: Amla

AS SOUTH Africa gears up for its inaugural T20 Global League, batting mainstay Hashim Amla says it will be a great deal for his country as it will help youngsters to grow their game. In a chat, Amla talks about the forthcoming league, the best bowler he has faced in this format and on his decision to be part of the World XI team which will play in Pakistan next month.

How much does this T20 Global League mean to South Africa?

It means a great deal. The reason is quite simple. Over the last five to ten years, T20 leagues have developed around the world. South African players have been involved in them. At least now, SA has its own league. You can see the benefits of having T20 leagues all over the world. They give a country a reason to celebrate. As a kid when I went to Kingsmead and saw my heroes hitting fours and sixes, I really enjoyed it.

You are more a conventional kind of batsman. How do you adapt while playing all three different formats?

It all comes down to the basics. As you play over the years, you have a base which allows you to expand and explore all aspects of the game. Like I mentioned, you need to have a base of domestic cricket. Some guys are a little bit unorthodox. For me, the transition from longer format to shorter format involves just a few days of nets to loosen up.

Who is the best T20 bowler you’ve faced?

Imran Tahir. Thankfully I’ve played him in domestic cricket and not international cricket. He has variations and is always looking to take wickets. You don’t get too many spinners in the world who bowl at the back end of the innings. You will generally see fast bowlers trying to bowl bouncers and yorkers.

You will be part of the World XI Team that will travel to Pakistan next month?

I am looking forward to it. I have been to Pakistan 10 years ago. We had a few people from Cricket South Africa, who had asked us if we are interested, and then they went through the formal process. We told them that we would consider going only after we got the security clearance.

The World XI visit could open doors for other teams to travel to Pakistan?

You never know. Probably that’s the plan for them.

– Devendra Pandey was in Cape Town on the invitation of Cricket South Africa

