South Africa set 474-run target, put England on the brink

Hashim Amla scored 83 runs for South Africa in second innings. (Source: AP) Hashim Amla scored 83 runs for South Africa in second innings. (Source: AP)

It’s now South Africa’s Test to lose as they consolidate their position in the second Test at Trent Bridge with some serious batting and giving not even an inch to England on the third day of the match. They did not dominate play on the day but made sure they did put in a lot of effort to be in a strong position to level the series after two days.

England survived the four overs — two each from Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander — they were asked to play before stumps on day three. They scored only one run and opener Alastair Cook survived a leg-before wicket decision on the third ball after he reviewed the on-field decision. But, that was the only highlight for England on slow and steady day of Test cricket.

South Africa were completely in a mood to control the game with some serious batting and no risks. Hashim Amla, Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis made half-centuries in a relaxed manner and without talking any risks to stretch their team’s lead past 400 before the Proteas’ skipper declared the innings at 343 for, setting England a target of 474 runs.

