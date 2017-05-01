South Africa retain top spot in ICC ODI rankings, India move up to third

The latest update would be crucial in the lead up to Champions Trophy and then the cut off for the 2019 World Cup. The latest update would be crucial in the lead up to Champions Trophy and then the cut off for the 2019 World Cup.

South Africa maintained their foothold at the top of the ICC ODI rankings in the latest annual update, on May 1, that sees them still sit ahead of Australia at number two. India, meanwhile, have moved a place up to swap positions with New Zealand who have dropped to fourth. Defending Champions Trophy champions India have gained five points to 2015 World Cup finalists New Zealand who picked up two points. This means India have 117 rating points as against Kiwis who have 115.

But the race for the all-important eighth place, an automatic entry into the 2019 World Cup, has Pakistan taking a strong nine point lead over West Indies. England and the top seven ranked teams, as on September 30, 2017, will get an automatic spot in the 2019 World Cup which will be played in England.

The annual update to ensure only the latest results are taken into consideration with previous and older results getting removed. Keeping that in mind, the table now reflects all matches from May 1, 2014, with matches played after May 1, 2016 carrying 100 per cent weightage.

Post the update, Pakistan have gone from 90 points to 88 and West Indies from 83 to 79 points meaning Pakistan’s previous seven point lead over West Indies has become nine points.

In the lead up to the Champions Trophy, Sri Lanka (93 points), Bangladesh (91), Pakistan (88) and West Indies (79), Bangladesh are scheduled to play a tri-series comprising Ireland, New Zealand in Ireland and West Indies host Afghanistan for three ODIs.

ODI rankings as on May 1, 2017

South Africa – 123 points (+4 points) Australia – 118 points India – 117 points (+5 points) New Zealand – 115 points (+2 points) England – 109 points (+1 point) Sri Lanka – 93 points (-5 points) Bangladesh – 91 points (-1 point) Pakistan – 88 points (-2 points) West Indies – 79 points (-4 points) Afghanistan – 52 points Zimbabwe – 46 points (-2 points) Ireland – 43 points (+1 point)

