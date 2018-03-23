South Africa performance helped me win an A+ contract: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan had a terrific outing in South Africa. (Source: File) Shikhar Dhawan had a terrific outing in South Africa. (Source: File)

India opener Shikhar Dhawan admitted that his superior performance in the South African tour helped him secure an A+ contract under the BCCI’s new annual contracts category. Dhawan was particularly impressive in the ODI’s where he emerged as the second highest run-getter (323 runs) to help India clinch the ODI series in South Africa by a margin of 5-1.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Dhawan said, “I was failing badly in overseas conditions, so to perform well (in ODIs and T20) gave me confidence. The performance in South Africa helped me win an A+ contract. I am very happy about that. It was a dream come true to perform like that in South Africa. I want to keep scoring runs consistently.”

Dhawan also stated that if the Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, has to perfrom well in England then preparations have to begin early. Stating that the England series will be a challenging one for the Indians, Dhawan maintained that India can give its best if they have the right preparations. Prior to the South African tour the Indian team management had bemoaned over the lack of preparations and no practice matches.

“England is going to be a very difficult series but we will have to play on those sort of pitches from early on and see how it goes there. If we have the right preparation and are able to give our best shot, there is no reason why we can’t win Test series in England,” he concluded by saying.

