South Africa on top after Dale Steyn reaches 400-wicket landmark

Dale Steyn becomes the 13th bowler to take 400 Test wickets. (Source: AP) Dale Steyn becomes the 13th bowler to take 400 Test wickets. (Source: AP)

South African bowlers made regular inroads to leave Bangladesh at 246-8 at the end of the first day of the second Test on Thursday.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn (3-30) and part-time offspinner JP Duminy (3-27) led the charge sharing six wickets.

Bangladesh made decent progress despite Steyn reaching the 400-wicket milestone, dismissing opener Tamim Iqbal early to leave Bangladesh 12-1. But the Proteas turned the match by claiming five wickets for 92 runs in the last session.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim was the highest scorer with 65. Mominul Haque scored 40 while Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah contributed 35 each.

Fresh from a rain-hit drawn first Test which was largely dominated by the hosts, Bangladesh was unfazed by the early dismissal of Tamim, their most successful batsman at the moment.

Imrul Kayes and Mominul Haque shared 69-run partnership to back the side until Duminy halted the progress with a double strike, dismissing the pair in consecutive two overs. Mominul was undone by the extra bounce as he attempted a late-cut while Kayes misjudged the length to be hit in front.

Mominul hit six fours in his 87 balls while Kayes sent the ball three times across the boundary rope.

Rahim and Mahmudullah combined for 94 runs to frustrate the South African bowlers. But the last session proved to be decisive for the visitors, whose fast bowlers found the reverse swing in the dry surface to unsettle the Bangladeshi batsmen.

The decline began with the dismissal of Mahmudullah, who was induced by the hint of reverse swing off Steyn. Mahmudulla tried to flick it away but ended up offering a catch at short mid-wicket.

Part-time bowler Dean Elgar, however, dealt the massive blow, dismissing Rahim with one that spun sharply to kiss the glove of Rahim before wicket-keeper Dane Vilas held on for the catch.

Rahim hit seven fours in his 125-ball 65, his first Test half-century after 11 innings.

With the bowlers getting the reverse swing, South Africa didn’t opt for a new ball despite being due after 80 overs. However, Morne Morkel piled a host of misery on Bangladesh by removing Shakib Al Hasan.

Styen then took the wicket of Mohammad Shahid to force the umpires close Day 1.

