South Africa name uncapped players for Test series against England

Andile Phehlukwayo’s name has been included keeping an eye on the future. (Source: Reuters) Andile Phehlukwayo’s name has been included keeping an eye on the future. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa announced its 15-man squad for the four-match Test series against England, which is slated to begin from July 6. After losing the ODI and T20I series against England, the Proteas will look to turn their fortunes around when they take on England in the first Test at the Lord’s.

In the absence of Faf du Plessis, who will miss the Test series as he and his wife are expecting their first child, Aiden Markram will lead visitors.

South Africa have named three uncapped players in the squad including in-form opener Heino Kuhn. Markram and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo are the other two players to be included for the first time.

Kuhn has been on the song for the South Africa A side after scoring an unbeaten 200 and 105 against Hampshire and England Lions respectively. And his inclusion in the squad also provides a cover for wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

Cricket South Africa convenor of selectors Linda Zondi suggested that Phehlukwayo’s selection was with one eye on the future.

“Andile’s selection is a continuation of our drive to develop bowling all-rounders for the test team. He and Chris Morris will fill this role in support of Vernon Philander. At the age of 21 he is certainly one for the future,” Linda said.

Ranked second in the ICC Test team rankings, South Africa trail the Virat Kohli-led India by six points. The second Test will be played at Trent Bridge while the third and the fourth will be played at The Oval, Old Trafford.

Squad:

Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis (captain), JP Duminy, Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd