South Africa likely to host Zimbabwe for four-day pink ball Test

South Africa likely to host Zimbabwe for a four-day day-night Test in Port Elizabeth in December if International Cricket Council gives green signal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 21, 2017 9:54 am
south africa cricket, south africa vs zimbabwe South Africa likely to play 10 Tests this home season. (AP Photo)
South Africa are likely to host Zimbabwe for a four-day day-night Test in Port Elizabeth in December if the International Cricket Council gives the green signal, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday. With India not available to play the Boxing Day Test in December, South Africa will ask Zimbabwe to play the Traditional Test.

Originally, India were scheduled to travel to South Africa for a December-January Test series but that series now begins only on January 5, eliminating the Boxing Day Test.

“To ensure we do not disappoint our loyal fans over the traditional Boxing Day period and to take advantage of our brand-new lights at St George’s Park, we will host Zimbabwe in the first ever four-day day-night Test match to be played,” Haroon Lorgat, CSA chief.

“The extensive revamping of our international grounds are on schedule and the day-night Test match promises to be a world-class experience for the players and fans.”

 

India will now play a three-match Test series against South beginning January 5 in Cape Town. The series has been cut short from four to three as Australia are set to tour South Africa in March.

But India and South Africa have agreed for a six-match one-day international series, one more match than the originally planned five. The Test and ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20 International series.

