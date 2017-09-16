JP Duminy retires from Test cricket with immediate effect

JP Duminy has played 46 Tests and has scored 2103 runs. (Source: BCCI) JP Duminy has played 46 Tests and has scored 2103 runs. (Source: BCCI)

South Africa batsman JP Duminy announced that he has decided to retire from first-class and Test cricket with immediate effect. Speaking exclusively to Independent Media, the 33-year old batsman indicated his future plans and said that he will be concentrating on the limited-overs format.

“I certainly know that my playing career is far from over, and my hope is that with the backing of Cricket South Africa, the WSB Cape Cobras, teammates, family, friends and supporters, I will be given the opportunity to continue to give my very best to the sport that I love dearly,” Duminy said.

Duminy was dropped from South Africa’s playing XI after the tourists lost the first Test by 211 runs against England at the Lord’s, and had returned back home ahead of the third Test match at the Oval. He has featured in 46 Tests and has scored 2103 runs, including six centuries and eight half-centuries.

“But after a long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and Test-match cricket with immediate effect. I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches over the last 16 years,” he added.

Ever since making his Test debut in 2008 against Australia, Duminy has featured in 46 Tests and has scored 2103 runs, including six hundreds and eight half-centuries. Moreover, Duminy will continue to play one-day and T20 cricket for the Cobras and the national team. Also, he will be leading the Cape Town Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of T20 Global League.

