South Africa go into ICC Champions Trophy with a lot of confidence, says coach Russell Domingo

South Africa may have come out as the 2-1 losers at the end of their quickfire ODI tour of England but their dominant performance against Eoin Morgan and co. has given them confidence going into the ICC Champions Trophy. “To win this game will give us confidence and I feel the team goes into the Champions Trophy feeling strong. We have great names and if we play well we can win this,” said team coach Russell Domingo according to Reuters.

“Every international game has importance,” said Domingo, “Whether we are 2-0 up or 2-0 down, we try to approach it with the same sort of intensity. There have been a lot of benefits and a lot of positives in the last two games that we can take through towards the Champions Trophy.”

South Africa, bowling first, managed to bring England down to 20 for the loss of six wickets in the first five overs. It is the most wickets that any side has lost in that period of an ODI match. England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow’s knock of 51 took England to a total of 153 that South Africa chased down in a little under 30 overs.

England had put up dominant batting performances in the earlier two matches to seal the series. South Africa now play their first Sri Lanka in the Champions Tophy at the Oval on Saturday.For the Proteas, Kagiso Rabada has raised his status to one of the most prominent bowlers in their pace battery alongwith Wayne Parnell and Morne Morkel. Morkel was playing his first ODI in more than a year. “He has had a long injury and a long lay-off and the players who have played in his absence have done really well,” said Domingo, “I always felt it to be fair to them to give them first bite. Morne is a quality bowler and it is great to have him back in the mix.”

