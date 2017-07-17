South Africa defeat England by 340 runs, level series

England’s Mark Wood walks off the pitch after getting out as the South African team celebrate. (Source: AP) England’s Mark Wood walks off the pitch after getting out as the South African team celebrate. (Source: AP)

South Africa took full advantage of an abject England batting display on Monday to complete an easy 340-run win in the second test to level the series 1-1 with two games left to play.

South Africa bowled England out in just a session and a half for a 340-run win in the second test on Monday, levelling the series at 1-1.

In a big turnaround after England won the series-opener by 211 runs, South Africa sealed its dominance at Trent Bridge on Day 4 when it needed just over 40 overs to take all 10 English second-innings wickets.

England was all out for 133 facing a daunting target of 474, with no one reaching 50.

Chris Morris took two key wickets for South Africa before lunch, knocking over Joe Root’s off stump and then bouncing out Alastair Cook, who top-scored with 42.

At 79-4 at lunch, England collapsed in an hour after the break, losing its last six wickets for 49 runs.

Duanne Olivier wrapped it up for South Africa with two wickets in two balls, while seamer Vernon Philander and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj collected three wickets each.

“We were all disappointed after the Lord’s Test match and needed to do something better here. Going into that Test I was a bit cold with the ankle injury that I sustained playing for Sussex. Over here, I got my groove back. Once you get the rhythm going, you need to make the most of it.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App