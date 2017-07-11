South Africa could look beyond out-of-form JP Duminy

JP Duminy scored 15 and 2 against England in first Test at Lord’s. (Source: AP) JP Duminy scored 15 and 2 against England in first Test at Lord’s. (Source: AP)

South Africa were thumped by England in the first Test of the four-match series at Lord’s by 211 runs. Left-handed batsman JP Duminy scored 15 and 2 in the two innings he played and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has made it clear that if required, the team could look at replacing the middle-order batsman.

“JP will be the first guy to say he knows he needs to score runs for this team and it’s no different for anyone else,” Sport24 quoted du Plessis.

Talking about Duminy, du Plessis said that the left-hander is keen on performing for the country and knows that eventually he needs to be among the runs to sustain his spot.

“He is desperate to do well as anyone in that position. You want to try and score runs every time you go out there. He knows at the end of the day that it’s about runs.

“He understands that if it has to come to a position where there is someone else that needs to be looked at… he will be the first to acknowledge [that]. He is a crucial part of our senior player group and he will always put the team interests above himself so yes, he will be the first to acknowledge that,” du Plessis said.

South Africa trail the 4-match Test series 0-1 and are scheduled to play their next game at Trent Bridge.

