South Africa beat India by 5 wickets: Who said what on Twitter

South Africa kept themselves alive in the six-match ODI series against India after winning the fourth encounter by 5 wickets in Johannesburg on Saturday. Chasing a revised total of 202 in 28 overs, the Proteas chased down the target with 15 balls to spare. South Africa started off the chase in a disappointing manner after losing captain Adien Markram before the play was halted due to rain. Hashim Amla and JP Duminy resumed the proceedings for the home side before Duminy was trapped in front of the stumps by Kuldeep Yadav. South Africa lost wickets at the regular interval before David Miller displayed his batting ability and took on the Indian bowling attack. The left-hander notched up a score of 39 runs before getting dismissed LBW to Yuzvendra Chahal. He was earlier cleaned up by Chahal but survived as it was a no ball.

Wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen who stitched stand of 72 runs for fifth wicket with Miller. Klaasen remained unbeaten at 43. India on the other side were a bit sloppy in the field. Here’s what pundits have to say about South Africa’s win in this match.

Spinners had a rare off day….surprised that Bhuvi-Bumrah weren’t considered as two of the three bowlers to bowl 6 overs. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 10 February 2018

That was some assault on the spinners! Wonder what the impact will be for the last two games — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 10 February 2018

Brilliant 100 from @SDhawan25 in his 100th one day match. India looking good for 330+ . #INDvSA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 10 February 2018

It’s unbelievable that a no-ball caught by the cameras…but not called by the umpire….doesn’t get penalised. Cricket, why can’t you change a little? #SAvIND #Chahal — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 10 February 2018

Miller territory. Two let-offs, making the most of it….. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 10 February 2018

