South Africa beat India by 5 wickets: Who said what on Twitter

South Africa kept themselves alive in the six-match ODI series against India after winning the fourth encounter by 5 wickets in Johannesburg on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: February 11, 2018 2:15 am
India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA, SA vs Ind, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep yadav, Virat Kohli, David Miller, sports news, cricket, Indian Express David Miller scored 39. (Source: AP)
Wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen who stitched stand of 72 runs for fifth wicket with Miller. Klaasen remained unbeaten at 43. India on the other side were a bit sloppy in the field. Here’s what pundits have to say about South Africa’s win in this match.

 

 

 

 

 

