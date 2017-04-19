Latest News
  • South Africa announce squad for Champions Trophy, Dale Steyn fails to make the cut

South Africa announce squad for Champions Trophy, Dale Steyn fails to make the cut

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has earned his maiden One-Day International (ODI) call-up to the 15-man Proteas squad

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 19, 2017 5:56 pm
AB De Villiers will captain the South African side at the Champion Trophy. (Source: File)

While pacer Dale Steyn failed to make the cut for the upcoming Champions Trophy in England, Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has earned his maiden One-Day International (ODI) call-up to the 15-man Proteas squad. Maharaj was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand and also helped his side win a Test against the hosts.

South Africa’s first match at Headingley in Leeds on May 24, before their first group match of the ICC Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka at the Oval on June.

Another important addition is that of Morne Morkel makes a return to the limited-overs format after nearly 10 months, adding experience to the pace bowling group featuring Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris among others. Morkel has not played an ODI since June 2016. But he did look in good shape against New Zealand recently.

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

The South Africa ODI squad for the ICC Champions Trophy is as follows:

Hashim Amla , Quinton de Kock – wicketkeeper, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers – captain, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai