South Africa announce squad for Champions Trophy, Dale Steyn fails to make the cut

AB De Villiers will captain the South African side at the Champion Trophy. (Source: File) AB De Villiers will captain the South African side at the Champion Trophy. (Source: File)

While pacer Dale Steyn failed to make the cut for the upcoming Champions Trophy in England, Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has earned his maiden One-Day International (ODI) call-up to the 15-man Proteas squad. Maharaj was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand and also helped his side win a Test against the hosts.

South Africa’s first match at Headingley in Leeds on May 24, before their first group match of the ICC Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka at the Oval on June.

Another important addition is that of Morne Morkel makes a return to the limited-overs format after nearly 10 months, adding experience to the pace bowling group featuring Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris among others. Morkel has not played an ODI since June 2016. But he did look in good shape against New Zealand recently.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

The South Africa ODI squad for the ICC Champions Trophy is as follows:

Hashim Amla , Quinton de Kock – wicketkeeper, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers – captain, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd