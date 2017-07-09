Sourav Ganguly expresses wish to play like Virender Sehwag

India’s former opening batsman Virender Sehwag wished Sourav Ganguly twice on Twitter. (Source: Twitter) India’s former opening batsman Virender Sehwag wished Sourav Ganguly twice on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who turned 45 on Saturday, received warm wishes from former as well as current players including Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif on his birthday. After India’s former opening batsman Virender Sehwag wished Ganguly twice from his Twitter account, the Bengal Tiger replied back saying that he wished he could play like Sehwag.

In his first tweet for Ganguly, Sehwag posted a picture of himself with Dada in Test jerseys, with the caption, “Whatever success I could achieve in Test Cricket, I truly attribute it to the wonderful support you gave me @SGanguly99. #HappyBirthdayDada.

Whatever success I could achieve in Test Cricket,I truly attribute it to the wonderful support you gave me @SGanguly99 . #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/wJJRvL6g90 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 8 July 2017

Sehwag tweeted again a picture of the two of them, sitting in the commentary box and wrote,”Pro Tip-While with Dada, best to be on his leg side.On the offside, ball or human it’s a boundary. In this pic, Bat is on his left. #OffSideGod.”

Pro Tip-While with Dada,best to be on his leg side.On the offside,ball or human it’s a boundary. In this pic,Bat is on his left.#OffSideGod pic.twitter.com/aBlnHHjKdo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 8 July 2017

Sehwag received a reply back, saying,”thank u Viru ..wish I could play like u ..lots of love.”

thank u Viru ..wish I could play like u ..lots of love — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 8 July 2017

Sehwag started to flourish under the captaincy of Ganguly as he was given enough opportunities and chances to prove himself up the order. His career took a high flight in 2002 when India won the Natwest series against England. Since then the two greats of Indian cricket share a very emotional bond and always respect each other’s views. After playing together for more than eight years and now seen in the commentary box together, Sehwag will be facing his then captain in the interview for the post of Head Coach of Team India on July 10.

