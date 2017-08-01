Latest News

Sourav Ganguly urges BCCI to consider pay hike for domestic cricketers

It was learnt that Sourav Ganguly advised the members to seriously think about a substantial hike for the players and members agreed in unison. There is a possibility that BCCI will hike match fees as they are expecting a windfall from IPL broadcast rights.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday, urged the BCCI to consider a substantial pay hike for domestic cricketers plying their trade in Ranji Trophy.

It was learnt that Ganguly spoke extensively on the issue during the BCCI technical committee meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday.

“Ganguly enquired as to what all issues were raised at Ranji Captain and Coaches’ Conclave in Mumbai. He was informed that all captains spoke about match fee hike in domestic tournament which has been an issue,” a BCCI technical committee member, who can’t be officially quoted told PTI on Tuesday.

“When he was told that an average Ranji cricketer earns Rs 10 lakh for a season, he said that it is very less. Dada’s argument was not all domestic players have jobs. Therefore a lot of talented cricketers become insecure if they are injured or out of the team,” the official said.

It was learnt that Ganguly advised the members to seriously think about a substantial hike for the players and
members agreed in unison.

It must be mentioned that it was senior India off spinner Harbhajan Singh, who first wrote a letter to former coach Anil Kumble describing him the plight of Ranji Trophy players.

However Anil Kumble’s vision document had no mention about domestic cricketers.

There is a possibility that BCCI will hike match fees as they are expecting a windfall from IPL broadcast rights.

