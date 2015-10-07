Sourav Ganguly to be elected CAB president on Oct 15

Sourav Ganguly had emerged as the consensus candidate to take over the mantle. (Source: PTI) Sourav Ganguly had emerged as the consensus candidate to take over the mantle. (Source: PTI)

Cricket Association of Bengal president designate Sourav Ganguly will formally be elected as its chief at their special general meeting on October 15.

The former India captain on Monday did the formality of tendering his resignation from CAB joint secretary which will be taken over by Avishek Dalmiya at the upcoming SGM.

The CAB on Tuesday sent notification to all the 121 affiliated units for the SGM which had to be called after the demise of Jagmohan Dalmiya who passed away after a massive cardiac arrest on September 20.

The former India captain, who is in his second term as CAB joint secretary, had emerged as the consensus candidate to take over the mantle while Dalmiya’s son Avishek was designated to take over Ganguly’s position in the two announcements made by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

