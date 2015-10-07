Presents Latest News

Sourav Ganguly to be elected CAB president on Oct 15

Sourav Ganguly on Monday did the formality of tendering his resignation from CAB joint secretary.

Kolkata | Published: October 7, 2015 11:01 am
Sourav Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly CAB President, Ganguly CAB President, Sourav Ganguly CAB, Sourav Ganguly President, Sourav Ganguly India, India Sourav Ganguly, Cricket News, Cricket Sourav Ganguly had emerged as the consensus candidate to take over the mantle. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Cricket Association of Bengal president designate Sourav Ganguly will formally be elected as its chief at their special general meeting on October 15.

The former India captain on Monday did the formality of tendering his resignation from CAB joint secretary which will be taken over by Avishek Dalmiya at the upcoming SGM.

The CAB on Tuesday sent notification to all the 121 affiliated units for the SGM which had to be called after the demise of Jagmohan Dalmiya who passed away after a massive cardiac arrest on September 20.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

The former India captain, who is in his second term as CAB joint secretary, had emerged as the consensus candidate to take over the mantle while Dalmiya’s son Avishek was designated to take over Ganguly’s position in the two announcements made by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

“To all Australians, whether you’re a cricket fan or not, I apologize for the impact those actions have had on our country’s reputation." 