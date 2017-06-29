Sourav Ganguly to attend MCC’s World Cricket committee meeting at Lord’s

Sourav Ganguly

will head to London to attend MCC’s World Cricket committee

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is set to leave for London to attend the MCC’s World Cricket committee meeting which will take place at Lord’s on July 3 and 4.

The WCC meeting will be addressed by Dave Richardson where the matters such as revenue sharing agreements, expansion of Full Membership to Afghanistan and Ireland (plus ICC Global Event qualification). The inclusion of T20 cricket in 2024 Olympics, Australian players’ pay dispute and the idea of four-day Tests would be discussed in the meeting. The ICC Chief Executive had already said that the time is right for T20 cricket for Olympics bid.

There will be a discussion on Indian cricket administration, Commonwealth tour to Pakistan while English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow will present the current player’s view.

“We need to make a decision by July so we can make an application in time for September, when, as I understand it, the (International Olympic Committee) will consider new sports for 2024,” Richardson had said.

The decision for the host city for 2024 games is due in September 2017 for which Los Angeles and Paris are competing. “BCCI is not keen on bringing Twenty20 to Olympics. This has been previously discussed,” said Ganguly while speaking on the sidelines of his reality show Dadagiri’s TV shoot in Kolkata.

Adding to the list of celebrities, Ganguly said that he would like to have Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on the sets of his show Dadagiri. “I would like to see Amitabh Bachchan and Tendulkar on the sets of Dadagiri. I will ask him, if I happen to meet him,” Ganguly said.

The MCC World Cricket committee last met in Mumbai on 6 and 7 December.

(Inputs from PTI)

