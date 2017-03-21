Sourav Ganguly slated to make a comeback

In the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in 2013 Sourav Ganguly was present as a commentator. (Source: File) In the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in 2013 Sourav Ganguly was present as a commentator. (Source: File)

After his last stint in the commentary box at the 2015 World Cup, former India captain Sourav Ganguly is reportedly making another comeback as a commentator in the upcoming Champions Trophy in England. The tournament is scheduled to be played in England and Wales in June this year.

This news will be of great joy for fans around the world as he was widely loved for his role as a commentator. In the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in 2013 Ganguly was present as a commentator.

According to a report in Sportstar magazine UK-based production company Sunset and Vine, which has acquired the television rights for the ICC event, has already struck a deal with Ganguly. However, any official confirmation is still pending.

However, Sourav Ganguly himself has not revealed any information but according to sources he will be leaving for London in June for his commentary stint.

There were also a few concerns raised as to whether Ganguly’s role in the comm box will become a conflict of interest as he holds a post in the CAB. But by the time the event starts, Ganguly’s tenure would almost be over.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd