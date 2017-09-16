Sourav Ganguly says Virender Sehwag spoke foolishly on coaching role, later denies

Sourav Ganguly reportedly said that Sehwag’s comments were foolish in nature. Sourav Ganguly reportedly said that Sehwag’s comments were foolish in nature.

As per a report in the PTI, Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that Virender Sehwag spoke foolishly on the offer of a coaching role of Team India when he said that a “lack of setting” cost him the job. However, Ganguly categorically denied it later and in a tweet wrote, “My quote on Sehwag completely false ..right quote ..Sehwag very dear to me .will speak to him soon ..”

“I’ve got nothing to say. Sehwag spoke foolishly (bokar moton boleche)”, the PTI quoted Ganguly. Later Ganguly claimed he was wrongly quoted and it was a false statement.

My quote on Sehwag completely false ..right quote ..Sehwag very dear to me .will speak to him soon .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 16 September 2017

Earlier, in a television chat, Sehwag had said, “I couldn’t become the India coach because I didn’t have any setting with those who were in power of appointing the coach.”

“I never thought of coaching the Indian cricket team. I was given an offer to coach the team. The BCCI (acting) secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and GM (Game Development) MV Sridhar came to me and requested me to think about the offer. I took my time and then applied for the position,” he added.

“I also had a word with Virat Kohli, he asked me to go for it. It was only then that I applied. If you ask for my opinion, I would say that I was never interested.” Sehwag said.

“I thought since they are requesting me, I should help them. I never thought of applying on my own nor will I ever apply in future,” Sehwag concluded.

