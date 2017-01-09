Sourav Ganguly receives death threat through anonymous letter

Sourav Ganguly said that he has informed the police about the letter. (Source: File) Sourav Ganguly said that he has informed the police about the letter. (Source: File)

Sourav Ganguly said that he had received a death threat through a letter. The letter is from an anonymous source. According to PTI, the former Indian captain said that he has received an anonymous “threat letter” that has warned him against attending a University programme in Medinipur.

“Yes I have received the letter on January 7 and I have informed this to the police and the organisers,” Ganguly is quoted as saying by the agency.

The Cricket Association of Bengal president however, did not completely rule out him attending the Vidyasagar University that is to be jointly organised by the District Sports Association on January 19. “Let’s see,” he said, “nothing has been decided yet but it will be a live show programme and you all will come to know if I go there.”

