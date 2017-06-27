Sourav Ganguly, Rajeev Shukla part of BCCI seven-member committee for implementing Lodha reforms

Sourav Ganguly would be a part of seven-member committee. (Source: Express Archive) Sourav Ganguly would be a part of seven-member committee. (Source: Express Archive)

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla will be a part of seven-member committee to analyse some of the reforms by Lodha panel that some of the state units have opposed. The other members of the panel include TC Mathew (Kerala Cricket), Naba Bhattacharjee (North East representative), Jay Shah (Gujarat Cricket Association), BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary and BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

The committee’s mandate is to “identify the few critical points in respect of the said judgement for the General Body of the BCCI to consider before its submission to the Hon’ble Supreme Court”.

The decision of forming a committee was taken on Monday during BCCI’s SGM in Mumbai. “In view of the fact that the next date of hearing (in the Supreme Court) in the matter is fixed for July 14, 2017, the committee is requested to fix an early date for its meeting in order to ensure that the above task is undertaken with utmost urgency and its written report circulated by July 10, 2017 so that the same may be considered by the General Body and finalised prior to the above hearing,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“BCCI acting president CK Khanna will be apprised on a regular basis on the deliberations of the committee and the report shall finally be submitted to him to present it to the General Body,” it added.

Earlier, COA had given warning to all state associations that the Supreme Court would be asked to intervene if they don’t comply with the Lodha-recommended reforms.

