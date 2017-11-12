If MS Dhoni approaches T20Is differently, then he will be successful: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly was India captain when MS Dhoni made his debut. Sourav Ganguly was India captain when MS Dhoni made his debut.

MS Dhoni has been under fire for his recent Twenty20 performances and according to former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, the veteran Indian wicketkeeper should look to approach T20I differently. Recently Dhoni was in the limelight when several former cricketers raised questions about Dhoni’s T20 future.

“His record in T20I is not that good compared to ODIs. Hope Kohli and team management will speak to him separately. He has immense ability. If he approaches T20Is differently, then he will be successful,” said Ganguly.

On his longevity in the one-day internationals, Ganguly said, “I think he should keep playing One-day cricket, but he has to play differently in T20Is. He has to play T20Is freely. It depends on the selectors and how they would like to play him.” However, recently Ganguly had also gone on to suggest that if Dhoni doesn’t improve his performances, then the BCCI should start looking for a replacement.

Expressing surprise over the decision to rest Hardik Pandya, Ganguly said, “I’m surprised. I don’t know if he’s injured. He has played only three Tests… This is the age to play. I don’t know the exact reason. Hope he’s fit.

“India won’t play with three spinners, definitely not at the Eden Gardens as the pitch here is different. They will play with two spinners and now since they don’t have Hardik Pandya they may have a different combination for the all-rounders slot.”

Commenting on the upcoming three-match Test series between Sri Lanka and India, the former India captain said, “Of course India are the favourites. They are a much better side than Sri Lanka. Recently they won in Sri Lanka across all formats. I hope it won’t be a one-sided series. The recent (limited overs) series against New Zealand was competitive. Hope Sri Lanka will play well,” he said.

