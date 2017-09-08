Sourav Ganguly invites Kumar Sangakkara for Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial lecture

The state association felt that a Memorial Lecture would be a fitting tribute for the iconic Indian cricket administrator. (Source: Express Archive) The state association felt that a Memorial Lecture would be a fitting tribute for the iconic Indian cricket administrator. (Source: Express Archive)

Former India captain and CAB president, Sourav Ganguly, has invited batting great Kumar Sangakkara to deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture ahead of the India-Sri Lanka Test series in November.

“I have spoken to him (Sangakkara) for the Lecture and we will finalise the date soon,” Ganguly told reporters on Thursday at Eden Gardens.

The BCCI has its own MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture and since Dalmiya was the longest serving CAB president, the state association felt it would be a fitting tribute for the iconic Indian cricket administrator who died on September 20, 2015.

Last year too, prior to the India-New Zealand Test in September-October, the CAB had planned to stage the lecture. But it could not take place, as it coincided with the BCCI special general meeting which kept all state associations busy.

The CAB later planned in January this year ahead of the India-England third ODI but had to put off at the last moment with Supreme Court sacking then president Anurag Thakur.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App