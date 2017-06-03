Sourav Ganguly denies meeting Virat Kohli, players seeking feedback on coach Anil Kumble

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble are reportedly at loggerheads over the latter’s approach. Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble are reportedly at loggerheads over the latter’s approach.

Member of the Cricket Advisory Committee Sourav Ganguly has cleared the air after rumours were rife over him meeting India captain Virat Kohli and members of the team to get their feedback on team coach Anil Kumble. The former leggie’s contract is up after the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy while BCCI looks for the next coach. Though, Kumble’s name is automatically in the hat.

“This morning, I’ve been at the ground since 8 o’clock. I’m supposed to have spoken to players, spoken to Virat. I’ve not done it one bit, and neither am I keen to,” said Ganguly to Wisden India.

He further said the rumours of the rift between Kohli and Kumble will have to be dealt with by the individuals considering the positions they hold. “Just deal with it. You’re a name, you’re captain of India, you’re coach of India, you’ll have to deal with it. Just keep quiet and play the game,” he said.

“Whether there is uncertainty (over the coach’s future) or not I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see. All of us can talk. But there are two exceptional cricketers: Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble. They’re responsible cricketers; they know what they’re doing,” he added.

He also claimed that the talk of rift and differences between the two was blown out of proportion. “Sometimes small things just get blown out of proportion. If two of you are sitting in the media box discussing players, each has a different opinion. Doesn’t mean you don’t get along.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd