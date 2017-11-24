Sourav Ganguly backs Virat Kohli, says India need more time to prepare for South Africa tour

Kohli said in a press conference before the second Test between India and Sri Lanka that he was making specific demands for tracks so as to prepare for the upcoming South Africa tour. (Source: AP) Kohli said in a press conference before the second Test between India and Sri Lanka that he was making specific demands for tracks so as to prepare for the upcoming South Africa tour. (Source: AP)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed Virat Kohli in saying that India needs more time to prepare for a tour of South Africa than what they have got now. Kohli had said in a press conference before the second Test between India and Sri Lanka that he was making specific demands for tracks so as to prepare for the upcoming South Africa tour, his second full tour as captain of India in all formats and first outside Asia.

“He (Kohli) was talking about scheduling of cricket which is so correct,” said Ganguly at the India Today Conclave East, “You got to give teams time to prepare when they go to South Africa.” Ganguly has experience of captaining India away from home. It was under his stewardship that India shook off the tag of being lions at home and kittens away.

Ganguly had one time formed one of the most destructive ODI opening pairs with Sachin Tendulkar. He said that Kohli might get at least close to Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds. “Virat will get very close to Sachin’s ODI hundreds which is 49. He is already 32. He will get close to that. He has got to stay fit. When I was playing, from 1996-2003, I had 22 ODI hundreds in 7 years,” Ganguly said, “I see that with Kohli as well. He has got 30 odd in about nine years. It gets tougher with age. It got tougher for Sachin, it got tougher for me, it will get tougher for Virat Kohli.”

