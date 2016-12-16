India vs England: ‘Sore’ Jimmy Anderson’s miserable tour ends prematurely

James Anderson presently sits at number six in the all-time Test wicket-takers’ list. (Express photo) James Anderson presently sits at number six in the all-time Test wicket-takers’ list. (Express photo)

JAMES ANDERSON will not play the fifth Test in Chennai. But is he rested, dropped or injured? Considering the reception that came his way from R Ashwin & Co at Wankhede, maybe the Indians might want to know whether he’s just chickening out? It would have helped, of course, if Alastair Cook was forthcoming enough to provide a definitive answer. Or, maybe, it was lost in the many unclear answers he put forth.

“Body soreness” is the official reason he gave for his premier fast bowler not being available for selection on Friday. But the ambiguity really arose from Cook admitting that Anderson, who went wicket-less in Mohali and Mumbai, could probably “get through the Test” if he did play.

“Could he get through? Yes, he probably could get through. Recently over the last six months, when we’ve played him like this, he’s picked up an injury from it. It doesn’t seem a risk worth to play him in this game,” is how Cook explained the situation. Anderson missed the tour to Bangladesh and arrived in India on the eve of the first Test in Rajkot, where he didn’t play. He also wasn’t a fixture when Pakistan toured England earlier in the year.

So the next obvious query was whether the 34-year-old, who presently sits at No.6 in the all-time Test wicket-takers’ list, could last another year with his weathered body, especially considering that England will be in Australia for the Ashes this time next year. Cook sounded confident.

“It’s not about getting through, he can make a big contribution to English cricket over the next couple of years. I think we have to manage him slightly bit more than we have in Test matches. He might miss a couple more Tests , he might not. It is precautionary just after what’s happened over the last six months. With a couple off months off from now, his body might fly again,” he said.

The Wankhede Test was rather unremarkable for Anderson. It was the 36th occasion when he had gone through a Test without taking a single wicket. It was the seventh time he had gone two straight Tests with nothing to show. And his only noteworthy contribution to the fourth Test was being involved in the verbal spat with R Ashwin over his comments on Virat Kohli’s batting. England don’t play Test cricket till June at home, and Anderson isn’t part of their limited-overs’ plans anymore, which means he has plenty of time to recover from his niggles before returning to action.

There’s been no dearth of controversies whenever Anderson has taken the field against India. But for once, he seems to be stirring a debate despite being left on the sidelines. Cook though did seem to fire up when asked whether Anderson was still left with the fire in his belly to play cricket at this level.

“Yeah he does, definitely. I just know. Just talking to him and looking into his eyes. He’s disappointed that he’s not playing this game,” he said before once more defending his decision by reiterating, “As I said, I think it is the right call.”

When he spoke to the media upon landing in Mumbai, Cook had recalled the last time he had captained in a Test without Anderson and Broad by his side. He had done so with a sheepish smile. But the smile’s gone as the series nears the end. And he might actually have to end the series with neither of his two most important henchmen by his side. While Broad did go through another fitness session, this time in the centre of the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the English management aren’t still sure of ‘risking’ him, especially with the series already lost. Broad did have a long discussion with Cook next to the match pitch after he was done with bowling a few deliveries.

But like Cook had said earlier, we’ll have to wait till Friday morning to see whether the lanky paceman does take the field, especially now with his usual partner-in-crime ruled out.