Some spot-fixing accused are still playing international cricket, claims S Sreesanth

Sreesanth claims that he was treated differently than the other accused. (Source: File photo) Sreesanth claims that he was treated differently than the other accused. (Source: File photo)

Tainted Indian pacer S Sreesanth, who was accused of spot-fixing in 2013, claimed in an interview that many names taken during his interrogation by the Delhi Police are still playing in the Indian Premier League and international cricket.

In an interview to Republic TV on Thursday, Sreesanth asked why he was treated differently than the other 13 accused. He also claimed that many of the names that were taken in the Delhi cell are currently playing for different countries and still play in the IPL, though he was not sure whether their names were cleared later or if it was the police’s way of interrogation.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

I remember clearly, when the 13 others were accused, the same as me, BCCI requested not to reveal the names as it will affect Indian cricket. My question is very simple. Even I was accused without anything, I was in Tihar jail. I am not saying that I want to know the 13 names or want to reveal them. When I was interrogated in Delhi cell, there were so many names taken who are even currently playing cricket for different, different countries. I just want to say, what about them? I don’t want to take their names because I know what me, my family, my state, we all went through and even now I am going through that. I don’t want any of these accused players to go through what I went through.

I seriously can’t take the names because I seriously don’t know. When the interrogation was happening to us, it is the Delhi cell who took the names and they are the ones who kept on saying that these guys are involved. There were so many names taken at that time and they are still playing very good cricket at very good level. They are not even questioned.

The Mudgal committee report happened after I got the bail and everything. This is May 16 to 19 when I was getting interrogated. They took a lot of names. They were then playing IPL. They played IPL even the next year. They played international afterwards. There are certain players who are still playing international. I don’t know what the 13 names in the Mudgal report are. Surely there must be those names that the police said and literally so many evidences, accusations made on so many players that day. And everyone knows about this. And it’s very strange that no got questioned except me.

They just kept on taking names. They kept talking about matches and asking if I knew. Maybe it was their way of interrogating. At that point of time, they were playing IPL. They are still playing IPL. They were accused, so I can’t really blame them. My question here is if those names were there in Mudgal, even if they were later cleared, why is that one rule just for me? There should be one rule for each and every cricketer. Even if you look at Chennai Superkings and Rajasthan Royals, they were banned for just two years, because apparently they are teams. No player was questioned except three from Rajasthan Royals. But what about Chennai Superkings players? It doesn’t happen that way.

I am not saying they are guilty. All I am saying is that the names they had taken are still playing.

