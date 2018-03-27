Some members of the Australian team have failed our culture, laments Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh drafted the ‘Spirit of Australian Cricket’ pledge. (Source: Express Archive) Steve Waugh drafted the ‘Spirit of Australian Cricket’ pledge. (Source: Express Archive)

Former Australian World Cup-winning captain, Steve Waugh expressed anguish over the ball-tampering scandal which has rocked Australian cricket. Stating that he is deeply troubled by the entire episode Waugh maintained that the Australian players had made a “serious error in judgement” and some members of the Australian team had failed their culture. Voicing concerns over the future of Australian cricket, Waugh also said that the error was a breach of the ‘Spirit of Australian Cricket’ pledge – drafted and adopted by players during his tenure as leader.

In a statement released on his official page on Facebook Waugh wrote, “Like many, I’m deeply troubled by the events in Cape Town this last week, and acknowledge the thousands of messages I have received, mostly from heartbroken cricket followers worldwide.”

“The Australian Cricket team has always believed it could win in any situation against any opposition, by playing combative, skillful and fair cricket, driven by our pride in the fabled Baggy Green. I have no doubt the current Australian team continues to believe in this mantra, however some have now failed our culture, making a serious error of judgement in the Cape Town Test match.”

“In 2003, we modified the Spirit of Cricket document originally created by the M.C.C., to empower our players to set their own standards and commit to play the Australian way.”

“We must urgently revisit this document, re-bind our players to it and ensure the spirit in which we play is safe-guarded for the future of the sport, and to continue to inspire the dreams of every young kid picking up a bat and ball and for every fan who lives and breathes the game.”

“A focused and balanced perspective is needed in the condemnation on those involved in this, with a clear and critical consideration to the social impact and mental health of all players.”

“I will support all positive action to ensure an outcome for the betterment of the game, regaining the trust and faith of every fan of cricket,” he concluded by saying.

