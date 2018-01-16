Soaring from stadium to skies, Boeta Dippenaar’s post-cricket career upswing

Dippenaar is now an airport-transport commercial helicopter pilot. Dippenaar is now an airport-transport commercial helicopter pilot.

When he isn’t commentating on cricket, Boeta Dippenaar has a job with no fixed hours or permanent address. He chases antelopes, rhinos and buffalos through thick forests, balances heavy-duty building materials hung off a sling, and gets difficult military assignments across the border that need him to wear night-vision-goggles. Once, he even transported a consignment that was worth $100 million.

The former South Africa batsman—scorer of more than 12,000 first class runs who played 100 ODIs and 38 Tests— is now an airport-transport commercial helicopter pilot, a grade-two instructor who has secured a night, instrument, cargo-sling and game-capture rating. The “ratings” are official endorsements of his versatility as a helicopter pilot. These certifications, along with the 3400 flying hours that he has logged over the last decade, authorises the one-time cricketer with love for the outdoors to be at unlikely places that offer diverse aviation challenges.

Between his commentary stints in Afrikaans during the Test at Centurion, Dippenaar talks about the two contrasting worlds he lives in. “This is a nice way to be involved with the game. It is a wonderful game and a big part of my life but my job is flying. If I get tired of one there is the other. If I get tired of cricket there is flying to go home to,” he says.

The switch from stadium to the skies, however, is extreme. These are two work places with little in common. It’s post-tea at the Centurion media lounge. Not far from a table with delicious pastries, honey-dipped shaved apricots as topping, Dippeanar is reading a thick book. There is still time for him to hold the mic and sit in the cozy air-cooled box to describe the deeds of men sweating it out under the cruel summer sun. It comes easy to him, he has played the game since he was a kid.

Within days of the Test getting over, his flying job may take him to a different game. He could end up sitting next to a guy aiming his tranquilising gun on the animals scurrying around, panicky because of the chopper above. “There are antelopes and other animals that are sold live, they have to get caught. So you fly by the animals and they put a dart to tranquilize them,” he says.

Game-hunting and catching in the wild requires flying very low close to the surface—a difficult task demanding great flying skills. The 40-year-old with boyish features gives a smile and underplays the degree of difficulty. “It is different, I am not going to lie,” is the modest reply. “So you go tree-top height with buffalos, rhinos, eland and kudu … There can be tall trees around .. it all depends on the catch.”

His other flying assignments are also fraught with different kinds of dangers. Like that one time when he carried something really precious by air since transporting it by road would have been expensive and risky. The insurance premium would have been too heavy.

“We would often fly down to the mines in the platinum belt area, take the bullion to the refineries. I think we calculated once, the most we have had on board was roughly about $100 million US,” recalls Dippenaar. He smiles again, undermining the pressure of delivering the high-cost stock. “We thought of going somewhere with it but then thought that they will track us down. Just joking, you know I have got a lot of scope to do different kind of things flying.”

It’s this desire to explore the unexlpored that saw Dippenaar take to flying. Cricketers are known to take the less-travelled road but here was someone who took to the skies. His first step out of the comfort zone was in 2005. England was touring South Africa, Dippenaar had started the tour with a century but ended up sitting out the final Test at Centurion. Cricket’s uncertainty wasn’t unknown to the then 28-year-old but it was still disappointing, a setback that makes one think of life ahead.

A day before the Test he wasn’t playing, a friend would give him an offer to go helicopter flying with him. Dippenaar would jump at the opportunity. “My experience of the aviation world happened by pure chance. I was the co-pilot he gave me some controls, so I get the feel. I thought this can be something that I love doing.”

The ‘thinking cricketer’ attributes his very successful second innings to a trait in him that was actually detrimental to his career as a professional cricketer. Dippenaar didn’t see himself as a one-dimensional player. He wanted a life that took him much beyond the cricket stadium. “Maybe, it was a negative quality from a cricketing point of view, in life I wanted to see much more than cricket. I think you need to be much focused to be successful at the international level, probably that’s what I lacked,” he says. He then shares a thought that can be an eye-opener for all ageing professionals. “I have always felt that if I am only remembered for my cricket it will be actually sad. I always felt that life was actually so much more than just cricket. For me it was quite sad to see cricketers finish cricket and they have to either coach or they have to commentate because they can’t do anything.”

In Dippenaar’s case, cricket has kept chasing him, rather than it being the other way round. Once he was asked to land his chopper on the pitch at Centurion. It was a jazzed up T20 domestic final and they wanted the cricketer-turned-pilot for the day’s ‘wow’ moment. Dippenaar had to air drop a few contest winners into the Centurion bowl. He got it right to the huge ovation of the crowd. It was historic, a batsman was being applauded for a perfect trajectory and landing. “I could come off it and waved at the crowd,” recalls the moment when he showed the cricketing world his new wings and how well he could fly.

Dippenaar gets reminded of cricket when he has the joy stick in his hands. Like batting, the skies are an unforgiving environment no matter what you do, he says. A pilot, like a cricketer, works as a team with the ATC guys and the engineers. “You are only good as your last flight,” he says.

Hinting at the dangers of flying he talks about his one big aim as an instructor. “I would have done my job one day when the pilots I have trained one day become retired pilots,” he says philosophically. And he follows it up with a line that shows his knack of leaning on humour while stating the ugly truth of the aviation industry. “We always try and make sure that the number of take offs and landings remain equal all the time.”

