So who’ll represent BCCI at crucial ICC meet?

Anurag Thakur, N Srinivasan and Ajay Shirke could be the BCCI’s choices before the Supreme Court as far as India’s representation in the upcoming ICC Board meeting is concerned. Sharad Pawar is believed to have an outside chance. On Tuesday, the apex court has directed the BCCI to submit the names of three ‘eligible’ officials from which one to be picked to represent the BCCI at the ICC meetings. The court will take the final decision during the January 30 hearing.

Thakur and Shirke have been removed by the court as the BCCI president and secretary respectively for noncompliance.

As per the interpretation of a cricket board functionary, both are eligible to attend the ICC meetings. “The court has removed them. But there’s a difference between removal and disqualification. As per the Lodha Committee recommendations, Thakur and Shirke are not disqualified from the BCCI. Going by elimination rule, only Thakur, Srinivasan, Shirke and Pawar are the administrators in the present set-up with the ICC experience. Srinivasan and Pawar are over 70 years of age and disqualified under the Lodha Committee guidelines. But the ICC is a separate matter,” the BCCI source added.

Thakur is the BCCI representative in the ICC Board of Directors, while Shirke attended the ICC meetings when he was the cricket board secretary. Both Srinivasan and Pawar have helmed the global body. The ICC Board meetings in Dubai from February 2 will discuss the revenue share for the member boards, and without an experienced hand, the BCCI fears a loss in its revenue. The Indian cricket board members are apprehensive that the ICC might slash India’s revenue share from 22 per cent to 15-16 percent, which amounts to a loss of over $200 million.

The BCCI receives the lion’s share of the ICC revenue on the basis that it contributes about 70 per cent to the global body’s coffers. ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, however, had earlier recommended rollback, urging a more equitable distribution.

The BCCI members agree that an experienced hand is required to protect India’s interests. “Thakur, Srinivasan, Pawar and Shirke have close contacts with the representatives from other boards. At this level a lot depends on personal relationships. The revenue share will be discussed in the Board of Directors meeting, which the BCCI CEO can’t attend,” said a former BCCI official.

But going by the court orders and the Lodha Committee recommendations, are they ‘eligible’ to feature in the list? “The (BCCI’s) representative to the ICC need not be an office-bearer, so theoretically both Thakur and Shirke can feature in the list. Srinivasan and Pawar can be there as well,” a senior legal person, who is also a BCCI member from South Zone, said.