So much learning and so much more to learn and apply, says R Ashwin after ending County season

R Ashwin picked 20 wickets including two five-fors and scored 214 runs for Worcestershire. (Source: Instagram) R Ashwin picked 20 wickets including two five-fors and scored 214 runs for Worcestershire. (Source: Instagram)

Ravichandran Ashwin, on Sunday, shared an image of him walking out to bat for Worcestershire, expressing his happiness for having played for the cricket club this county season. Ashwin had decided to travel to England after not being selected for India’s limited overs series against Australia. Worcestershire ended the season as Division Two champions.

“Had a great time with @WorcsCCC over the last 5 weeks. So much learning and so much more to learn and apply,” Ashwin said in his caption. The spinner had stated that playing in the County Championship has been a dream for him. Worcestershire ended the season with 238 points, winning nine of the 14 matches that they played. They finished with 16 points more than second-placed Nottinghamshire. Ashwin himself has had a successful season, picking 20 wickets including two five-fors and scoring 214 runs.

Had a great time with @WorcsCCC over the last 5 weeks. So much learning and so much more to learn and apply. #cricketersdream pic.twitter.com/DvdLNIYAR5 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 1 October 2017

Cheteshwar Pujara has also played this season in the County Championship as part of Nottinghamshire. Pujara, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are all expected to play for their respective sides in the Ranji Trophy opener.

While he remains an integral part of the Test side, Ashwin’s role in the Indian ODI team has been under a question mark due to his inconsistent performances and the rise of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. While he is still considered India’s premier spinner in the longest format of the game, Ravindra Jadeja has outperformed him on quite a few occasions during India’s 13-match home Test season in 2016/17.

