Smriti Mandhana takes Women’s World Cup by storm

Smriti Mandhana celebrates after scoring a century against West Indies during the ICC Women’s World Cup match in Taunton. (Source: PTI) Smriti Mandhana celebrates after scoring a century against West Indies during the ICC Women’s World Cup match in Taunton. (Source: PTI)

Each time Smriti Mandhana walks into the 22 yards there is a certain aura surrounding the 20-year-old classy left-handed batsman. However, before coming into the Women’s World Cup this year, there was a lot of chatter around her talent as she tipped to be the next big thing in Indian batting line-up. And it is now that she has come of age and is truly setting the World Cup alight with her fireworks.

However, it may be recalled here that her spot in the World Cup wasn’t secured as he had suffered an injury and was ruled out of action for almost six months. However, she finally made the cut and is reaping the faith shown by the selectors in heaps.

India has played two matches so far and in both the matches she has grabbed eyeballs with match-winning innings of 90 and 106.

recording her maiden ODI hundred against Australia in early 2016

Fifth Indian player to score more than one ODI 100 after Mithali (5), Harmanpreet (2), Thirush Kamini (2) & Jaya Sharma (2).

A good hundred from Mandhana was much needed because we lost two early wickets. She ensured that India had back to back wins.

