Smriti Mandhana named in India’s squad for Women’s World Cup

Smriti Mandhana has been included in India’s 15-member squad for the Women’s World Cup. (Source: BCCI Twitter) Smriti Mandhana has been included in India’s 15-member squad for the Women’s World Cup. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

Smriti Mandhana is the only change between the current India women’s side playing in South Africa in a Quadrangular tournament as the squad for the Women’s World Cup got announced on Monday. She comes in as a replacement for Devika Vaidya.

Mandhana had picked up the knee injury in January while playing for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League. Thereafter she and Harmanpreet Kaur, the only two Indian cricketers in the league, were called back to prepare for the 2017 World Cup Qualification tournament – which India aced with no defeats.

Mandhana hasn’t played for India since December 2016 at the Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup. She has been a key member of India’s top order since her debut in 2013, playing 23 ODIs, 27 T20Is and one Test. Vaidya, an allrounder who bowls legspin, has played seven ODIs and one T20I, but has not yet featured in the playing XI during the quadrangular tournament.

World Cup begins on June 24 in England with India’s campaign starting against hosts England in Derby. The eight teams will play each other once, with the top four going through to the semi-finals. Lord’s will host the final on July 23.

India Squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Poonam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma (wicket keeper), Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween (wicket keeper), Smriti Mandhana

