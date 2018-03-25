Smriti Mandhana breaks her own record for fastest fifty by an Indian in Women’s T20I

Smriti Mandhana, who was opening the innings for India, achieved the feat in just 25 balls bettering her previous best in 30 balls. (BCCI Photo) Smriti Mandhana, who was opening the innings for India, achieved the feat in just 25 balls bettering her previous best in 30 balls. (BCCI Photo)

Smriti Mandhana created history on Sunday after smashing the fastest fifty by an Indian player in women’s T20I cricket. Mandhana, who was opening the innings for India, achieved the feat in just 25 balls bettering her previous best in 30 balls. She went on to score 76 off 40 deliveries which helped India post a competitive total of 198/4. However, it wasn’t enough as England chased down the total with eight balls to spare.

In her blitzkrieg knock, Mandhana hit a dozen boundaries and two huge sixes. While the southpaw began her knock cautiously, once she got settled she took the attack to the bowlers. Mandhana’s contribution was neutralized by Daniellie Wyatt, who scored a blistering 124.

She has been in a rampaging form and @mandhana_smriti hits the fastest fifty for India Women 52 off 25 (8×4,2×6) @paytm #T20I #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/9MMqbPeMjX — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 25 March 2018

Reflecting on the loss, Indian women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that her bowling unit needs to improve. “If you see the first innings, the wicket was not that easy to bat on, but the way Mithali di and Smriti batted it was outstanding. I know in the bowling department we are not improving, we need to improve and we will definitely improve,” PTI quoted Harmanpreet saying.

“Well, if wicket is good, we still need that much guts to bat or ball on, we just cannot depend on the wicket. We always need that effort to do something on the ground. And at least as a batting unit, we are showing that,” she said before adding, “The only reason we could not make it today is that we did not ball dot-balls.”

