Smith showed his class by swiftly switching formats: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is impressed by Australian run-machine Steve Smith’s ability to successfully switch formats.

Leading Pune Supergiant in the ongoing IPL, Smith guided his team to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their opening match, scoring an unbeaten 84 off 54 balls.

“He is in outstanding form at the moment,” Ganguly, who captained Smith during his time at erstwhile Pune Warriors, told reporters on the sidelines of a store launch here today.

“He is just a quality player and currently one of the world’s best batsmen. He showed his class by switching formats so swiftly in such a short time,” Ganguly said.

Smith plundered runs against in the recently-concluded Test series against India, which his side lost 1-2. The 27-year-old right-hander finished as the top-scorer with 499 runs at an average of 71.28, including three centuries.

