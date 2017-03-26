Smith on track to be one of the greatest players: Matthew Wade

Australia’s wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade was impressed with India’s debutant chinaman Kuldeep Yadav’s repertoire of tricks and admitted that some of the visiting team batsmen found it difficult to pick him.

On facing Kuldeep Yadav

Yeah, it took a couple of balls to get used to it. He bowled a lot of different deliveries. He bowled a lot of leg-spinners with the scrambled seam, his wrong’un was with scrambled seam as well. It took a few balls to get used to it, but once you stayed out there a little while, you got a read on him.

On Australia’s total

At 140 for 1 after lunch, you would hope to push on but credit to the Indians. They bowled really well through the middle session and we have to find a way to grind out 300. I thought to get there in the end was a good effort. I think the cracks are playing a huge role, with the spinners as well as the quicks. We’ll be looking to get a little bit out of the cracks in the wicket tomorrow and hopefully we can create 10 opportunities.

On Smith’s hundred

You look at the scoreboard and he’s on 50 at that moment. It looks that easy for him. I know it’s obviously not that easy for him when he’s out there. For sure, he is the best player in the world at the moment and he’s on track to be one of the greatest players Australia has ever seen.

On his knock

It was good obviously to get some runs. But I feel I have been contributing enough with the bat in this series. It was just important that I did it today as we needed some runs at a pretty crucial time. So yeah, I am happy to get some runs individually. But it’s 1-1 in the series and it all comes down to tomorrow. We need to play well tomorrow, and they do as well.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now