Slowing India’s momentum is key to success: Ish Sodhi

Ahead of the second T20I between India and New Zealand at Rajkot, Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has revealed the key to put India on the backfoot. Sodhi, who made a return to the squad in the T20 after sitting out in the ODI series, said that his side needs to slow down India’s momentum to achieve a positive result in the city of paintings. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Sodhi said, “I think we put up a fantastic performance in Mumbai in the first ODI and played pretty well for that win. I think the second game is the only one we kind of struggled with. But the third ODI was a fantastic game and I think we chased extremely well. We showed that we can play spin a lot better than sides that have come here in the past.”

“T20 cricket is all about momentum and I think they (India) put on a good partnership at the start (a record 158 runs between openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma) that set up the momentum for the rest of the game. I think that’s just about recognising those key moments and how we can slow their momentum down,” he added.

On the upcoming match against India at Rajkot, the leg-spinner has stated that the Kiwis will give their cent percent and look to topple the hosts. “Every game we play, we try to put on our best performance and try to win for our country and we’re going to approach the same way. We’ll come to the ground tomorrow, have a look at the wicket, distinguish how we’re going to play and hopefully combat the conditions well enough to come out on top. Being 0-1 down in a series is always tough, but it’s two games to come and we’ll have to give our best shot,” he further added.

Reflecting on his performance since the tour to India last year, Sodhi said, “I’d like to think that I’ve improved a lot since the last time I came here. Generally, the driving force is trying to improve and I got 2 for 25 the other day. It’s been nice to spend extra time here with the A team, so the acclimatisation has been a lot easier since the last time I was here,” he said and added, “Regardless of the team we put out, I think we’re really lucky with the resources to take on most conditions in the world and hopefully we’ll do that tomorrow (Saturday).”

