Slow over rate is a big problem for us, says Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the 6th T20I in Nidahas Trophy. (AP) Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the 6th T20I in Nidahas Trophy. (AP)

Sri Lanka’s head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has identified his team’s slow over-rate as a cause of concern and said that the Islanders are looking to resolve the matter at the earliest. This was after skipper Dinesh Chandimal was suspended for two matches after slow over-rate in the match against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy.

“Definitely the slow over rate is an area that we need to work on. I got to know about our previous offences after this happened. It’s been a big problem for us. We have spoken about it and how to manage that going forward,” Hathurusingha said.

“That’s one area that we have identified. It’s not the only thing. We had a lot of discussions, we went through the footage, and we found that there were nearly two minutes between one over, and two and a half minutes between another over. Those are the areas that concern,” cricbuzz quoted Hathurusingha as saying.

Reflecting on the upcoming virtual semi-final against Bangladesh he said, “The game against Bangladesh put us under pressure a little bit. You don’t lose many games after scoring 214 runs. They put our bowlers under pressure. I don’t think we bowled well, we need to accept that. Then again saying that all six bowlers or five bowlers don’t go for 10 runs an over many times in your career. At the same time, we have to give credit to Bangladesh for the way they batted.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App