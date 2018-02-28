Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Slow and steady Cheteshwar Pujara loses it for Saurashtra against Karnataka

Cheteshwar Pujara-led Saurashtra lost the Vijay Hazare Trophy final to Karnataka by 41 runs. (Source: Express Photo by Somya Kapoor) Cheteshwar Pujara-led Saurashtra lost the Vijay Hazare Trophy final to Karnataka by 41 runs. (Source: Express Photo by Somya Kapoor)

Cheteshwar Pujara gave a stare to Avi Barot and the Saurashtra captain had all the right reasons for it. Barot had taken the aerial route off Stuart Binny and forced himself to take the long walk back towards the dressing room for a 43-ball 30 against Karnataka at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday. Saurashtra were now 77/3 and chasing 254 against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. As it panned out, Saurashtra didn’t recover from Barot’s dismissal.

The fall of wickets at regular intervals eventually led Saurashtra to a 41-run defeat. But what actually marked this loss? A rather straightforward answer to this question – Pujara’s scoring rate.

Saurashtra skipper’s batting in the final can be divided into two halves – the first saw Pujara bat patiently akin to what was visible in South Africa recently and the other was an unusual Pujara who was charged up and was ready to take on the bowling attack. Even Karnataka captain Karun Nair was taken aback. “That late surge actually came as a surprise for us. He suddenly started to take on our bowlers.”

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 94. (Source: Express Photo by Somya Kapoor) Cheteshwar Pujara scored 94. (Source: Express Photo by Somya Kapoor)

But the path that Pujara had taken in the dying moments of the game was a case of too little, too late. It wasn’t just the final result that mattered but also the chance that he had missed proving his worth in this format. Pujara finished with a strike rate of 66.14 in Vijay Hazare Trophy and 74.02 in the final, which surely isn’t enough. The 30-year-old might suggest that it was the fall of wickets that put his side on backfoot but looking at his batting in the tournament and this particular contest, the script seems to be pretty different. The falling of wickets at the regular interval was a repercussion of how Pujara battled it out in the middle. He was slow, he was steady but Saurashtra didn’t win the race.

“I thought we had a fair chance. But the middle overs was the face where we didn’t bat well. We lost too many wickets in quick succession. I feel 253 was really gettable. We lost too many wickets early on and obviously, if we had wickets in hands, I would have started to hit the ball earlier. But if we are 6-7 down, I can’t take that risk. The ball started to turn in the middle overs and I told other batsmen that we need to be careful. Once you get in then start to play your shots,” Pujara told reporters after the match.

Despite losing 8 wickets for mere 135, Pujara had the strength to plan the innings further. The captain took the onus on himself but certainly didn’t execute it well. And the last thing that Saurashtra wanted was a run out, especially of their skipper. Pujara was run out for 94 by Nair. “I was batting really well and I knew that getting 100 runs in last 10 overs was achievable considering the small boundaries and quick outfields. I asked Kamlesh Makwana to just hold on from one end and I will take on the bowlers but unfortunately, I got run out at the other end. If I would have been there, things would have been different.”

Pujara would now be off to England in April to play for Yorkshire. As far as his place in the Test side and more importantly his role in the longer format is concerned, the experience would surely help him develop more skills in different conditions. But with this, another aspect that comes along is that Pujara has certainly lost an opportunity to show how handy he can be in the shorter formats too.

Calm and composed Karun Nair

Karnataka defeated Saurashtra by 41 runs. (Source: Express Photo by Somya Kapoor) Karnataka defeated Saurashtra by 41 runs. (Source: Express Photo by Somya Kapoor)

Karnataka captain Nair while talking to reporters expressed how the Vijay Hazare Trophy win is a boost after not getting the job done in the Ranji Trophy. “We were eager to win this one (Vijay Hazare trophy) because we had lost the Ranji Trophy after performing well in the whole season. We were all disappointed then.”

Talking about the total, Nair admitted that this was surely a target that was defendable and his team did well to win the final. “Honestly, in a total in a final is defendable as there is a pressure on other side. We were short of 20-30 runs but still, it was a defendable total.”

In-form Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal with the winning trophy. (Source: Express Photo by Somya Kapoor) Mayank Agarwal with the winning trophy. (Source: Express Photo by Somya Kapoor)

Mayank Agarwal would have found himself unlucky after not finding his name in the Indian squad that will be travelling to Sri Lanka for T20 tri-series but the right-hand batsman isn’t really focusing on the opportunity that didn’t come his way and insisted that taking the team to title was his focus. He scored a valiant 90 for Karnataka. “I have been doing the same things that I have been doing throughout the season and it is the belief factor. I got the support from the team management and they backed me. We have to focus on the things that are in our hand. The final was the focus for us. I have been batting well and I wanted to continue with that. I feel confident and I was in the right zone.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd