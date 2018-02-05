Sleight of the wrist: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav deceive South Africa

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates his five-wicket haul against South Africa at Centurion on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates his five-wicket haul against South Africa at Centurion on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

In the opening game at Kingsmead, South Africa lost five wickets to the wiles of India’s two wrist spinners — Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Instead of anticipating and looking to read them in the air, they made the cardinal sin of playing them off the pitch. In doing so, playing shots became more difficult and this proved to be their undoing. Even though they are essentially wrist spinners, they have largely contrasting styles. Chahal has a jerky action and relies more on sliders with a predominantly flattish trajectory, while Kuldeep relies more on flight and dip to outwit opposition batsmen.

Judging by South Africa’s tepid surrender, it looked like they hadn’t learnt their lesson after the flop show in Durban. On Sunday, on a slow Centurion track, and without South Africa’s two best players of spin bowling — captain Faf Du Plessis and Ab de Villiers — their batting once again came a cropper against India’s spin duo.

What made matters worse was their shoddy shot selection and the flurry of soft dismissals. Sure, India’s slow bowling was top notch, but that does not justify what South Africa could muster after being asked to first strike. They folded up for a paltry score of 118, their lowest ODI score at home, which further accentuated their glaring inability to construct an innings of substance.

In the process, it handed India a comprehensive 9-wicket win and a 2-0 lead in the six-match bilateral series. Today, it was the Chahal-Kuldeep combination once again that had tied the hosts in knots, prising out eight wickets between them. Despite the wreckage, South Africa did get off to a sedate start after openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock accumulated 39 runs in Powerplay.

Amla’s dismissal prompted Kohli to go on the offensive. He would bring his trump card, Chahal into the attack, and it brought him instant results. From 39/1, South Africa would slip to 51/4 in the space of the four overs. Two of the three wickets were brought about by horrendous shots, rather than sublime bowling. De Kock, who had an underwhelming series so far, had put in the hard yards to take his personal tally to 20.

Against the run of play, he would belt an innocuous half-tracker from Chahal to the deep mid-wicket fielder. And in the very next delivery, Aiden Markram, South Africa’s stand-in skipper, would play the same stroke against Kuldeep Yadav.

The experienced JP Duminy along with debutant Khaya Zondo looked to make a match of it, and when they stitched together 48 runs for the 5th wicket, it did give the hosts a faint glimmer of hope. But when Chahal removed them in the space of two overs, the fight was well and truly over.

From there on, it was a tall ask for the lower order, as they had no clue to counter Haryana leg-spinner’s guile and deception. When Chris Morris holed him out to deep cover, it handed Chahal his career-best figures in ODIs — 5/22. South Africa lasted just 32.2 overs, giving India ample time to overhaul the target of 119 before the lunch interval. They would remain just 21 runs shy of target at the scheduled interval. Umpires would extend play by another 15 minutes to claim the result.

But at the end of the extended period of play, India needed only 2 runs more, when play stopped on a farcical note for lunch. When play resumed, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli would complete the formalities with more than 29 overs to spare.

