SLC will be speaking to most of the players to find the best way forward, says Asanka Gurusinha

Asanka Gurusinha has revealed that the Lankan cricket board is putting in efforts to rope in as many top players for the trip to Lahore, where they are scheduled to play Pakistan in the third and final T20

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 17, 2017 10:25 pm
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Sri Lanka supports staff, Sri Lanka cricket, Pakistan cricket, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Sri Lanka players are reluctant to travel to Pakistan for third T20I. (Source: AP)
Sri Lanka’s cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha has revealed that the Lankan cricket board is putting in efforts to rope in as many top players for the trip to Lahore, where they are scheduled to play Pakistan in the third and final T20.

In an interview with cricbuzz, Gurusinha said, “SLC will be speaking to most of the players to find the best way forward. It seems like we will be there in Lahore for less than 24 hours. We are flying in and flying out. We are hoping that some of the players who had concerns will seriously look at it.”

Shedding light on the current situation, Gurusinha went on to say, “There are lot of positives taking place I should say. It is not nice to name the players but there were positive feedback from certain players.”

“Pakistan players came down to help us two weeks after the Central Bank bombing when we were in trouble in 1996. Had they not come down, I am not too sure whether Kenya and Zimbabwe would have honoured their World Cup fixtures in Colombo.”, he concluded by saying.

Gurusinha also found support in the form of former Sri Lanka captain Hashan Tillakaratne who also backed the Lankan cricket manager and said, “SLC has already announced that we will tour Lahore. In 1996 Pakistan helped us by forming the combined India – Pakistan team and now it is our duty to help them.”

