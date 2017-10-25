SLC to send two security experts to access security in Lahore ahead of T20I

Two security experts from Sri Lanka cricket are scheduled to visit Lahore to make an assessment of the security arrangements. (Source: Reuters) Two security experts from Sri Lanka cricket are scheduled to visit Lahore to make an assessment of the security arrangements. (Source: Reuters)

Despite top players of Sri Lanka, expressing concerns and reservations on travelling to Pakistan for the final T20 in Lahore, SLC has decided to go ahead with the tour. However, two security experts from Sri Lanka cricket are scheduled to visit Lahore to make an assessment of the security arrangements. Air Commodore, Roshan Biyanwala, and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Nalaka de Silva, are the two appointed security experts who will travel to Lahore on Thursday to ascertain the situation.

SLC CEO Ashley de Silva, confirmed this after speaking to Cricbuzz, “They will conduct an assessment on security and send us a report. They have got some security plans as well and will share the information with officials in Pakistan”.

Prior to this, as many as 40 Sri Lankan players had signed a letter to the SLC president citing their desire of not willing to travel to Pakistan. In the letter, the players reportedly stated that they uncomfortable about travelling to Lahore for the last match of the ongoing series between the two countries in the UAE. In November, West Indies is also scheduled to visit Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in Lahore. PCB has gone on to assure that all the security arrangements will be in place and its desire was to keep on improving the security arrangements based on regular feedback from ICC and FICA approved security experts.

