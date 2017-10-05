SLC suspends Danushka Gunathilaka for six matches

Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended by SLC. (Source: Reuters) Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended by SLC. (Source: Reuters)

The Sri Lanka Cricket management has suspended Danushka Gunathilaka for six matches. Reportedly, Gunathilaka was suspended due to misconduct. This was after he skipped a training session and also seemed careless about his deed which led to him being debarred from playing in the next six matches, including the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan. As a result, a fine of 20 percent of his applicable annual contract fee.

The cricket board of Sri Lanka issued a statement saying, “Sri Lanka Cricket announced the suspension of Mr Danushka Gunathilaka from international cricket for six international matches together with a 20 percent fine of his applicable annual contract fee for violations of Section 30 (a-ii) and 30 (b) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka Cricket and of clauses 3.1.2, 3.1.9, 3.3.1, and 3.4 of his contract with Sri Lanka Cricket during the recently concluded India series in Colombo. The suspension is effective (from) September 30, 2017, and is issued by the Executive Committee. Mr Gunathilaka pleaded guilty to the charges on September 29, 2017.”

Shedding light on the development, Cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha said, “The board had asked the selectors not to consider Danushka for six white-ball games. Yes, is for disciplinary reasons that they made that decision.”

Meanwhile, cricbuzz quoted an SLC official saying, “The team management reported Danushka for breach of discipline and SLC took a decision to suspend him for six matches. We will make a formal announcement shortly.”

