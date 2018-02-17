SLC hopeful for Indian players participating in Lankan Premier League

SLC are hopeful of pulling in Indian players for the Lankan Premier League. (Source: PTI) SLC are hopeful of pulling in Indian players for the Lankan Premier League. (Source: PTI)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board are eager to have the participation of Indian players during the Lankan Premier League which will be played in August this year. Following the announcement of plans last week, SLC have formulated to start a six-team franchise based T20 league which will take place from August 18 to September 10.

“These are still early stages and we need to put up the processes of conducting the tournament. One area that we will certainly look at is the possibility of attracting Indian players for the event. We have a very good relationship with the BCCI and they have always supported us and we are hopeful of getting their support to make the event a success,” a SLC official is quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “Even if we aren’t able to attract top Indian players, the participation of uncapped Indians will help us to market the event better. The demand for players from West Indies for franchise based tournaments is also quite high and that is the reason why we are hosting our event after the Caribbean Premier League.”

BCCI, which conducts the IPL, has not provided a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Indian players to participate in T20 leagues abroad. However, SLC is hopeful of getting permission for some players.

This isn’t the first time Sri Lankan cricket board has attempted to start a franchise based Twenty20 league. A few years ago, the board conducted the Sri Lankan Premier League which didn’t pick up. In the past week, SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala had pressed on the ned of a franchise based tournament in the format. “In this region, we are the only country that is not playing a franchise-based tournament. We will go to the market and we will find who are the parties that are interested. We are keen to not to repeat the mistakes of the past. We have to make sure that genuine sponsors are coming through,” Sumathipala had commented.

SLC has allocated a window for the Lankan Premier League for five years and the TV rights will be sold for this period.

