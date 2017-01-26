Six wickets in six balls; Australian bowls perfect over

The opposition, East Ballarat were 40/2 when Carey started his over and were reduced to as many runs for the loss of eight wickets. (Source: twitter) The opposition, East Ballarat were 40/2 when Carey started his over and were reduced to as many runs for the loss of eight wickets. (Source: twitter)

We have seen Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in that magical night at Johannesburg in 2007. Now, at a local game in Australia, a bowler has got six wickets in as many balls. Aled Carey achieved the feat playing for his team Golden Point Cricket Club in the Ballarat Cricket Association fourth-team fixture match.

India vs England Live Score

The opposition, East Ballarat were 40/2 when Carey started his over and were reduced to as many runs for the loss of eight wickets when he ended it. They went on to lost two more wickets without putting anything on the scoreboard and were dismissed for 40 runs.”A couple of times I’ve been pretty close to a hat-trick, probably three or four times in my life, but I’ve never been lucky enough to get that third one,” Carey told The Courier Sport. “I’m still in a bit of shock. It’s something you don’t see very often and I think this was just my lucky day. I don’t think I’ll ever do it again.”

The batsman was caught at first slip in the first delivery. In the next, the wicket was a caught behind while the third was leg before wicket. No bowler has ever taken back to back hat tricks in international cricket. The maximum wickets taken by a bowler in a single over in a Test match is four. Six bowlers have achieved the feat of which five are Englishmen. Wasim Akram had managed the feat against West Indies in Lahore in 1990.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd